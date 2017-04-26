Youth, the force of change, SMI chairman Meta: Education guarantees well paid jobs
26/04/2017 - 18:07
The chairman of Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta, held a meeting today with the youth of administrative unit number 10 in Tirane.

Mr. Meta said the youth are the force of change and that their future can be changed if we are united and expressing his conviction that the right education will bring well paid jobs in the future.

Mr. Meta stated:

“There is no greater force than the youth when it understands what it represents, when it understands that if united, it can be the power of change that guarantees its own future”

Mr. Meta added:
“A better education means a well paid job, and means more opportunities to afford the cost of living, which in Tirane are higher than in the regional countries. A better education means happy families and the prospect of creating happy families in the future”.

