Youth movement for integration’s campaign, Ilir Meta: Youth is a driving force for Albania’s transformation

Despite being elected as President, Mr. Ilir Meta is keeping his promise to participate in the activities of the Youth Movement for Integration.

Today, he held a meeting with some young people at administrative unit number 4 in Tirane, where he put the emphasis on the youth force for the transformation of the country.

“Youth has been a moving force of changes and transformations in Albania.

There is no greater strength, no greater power, no greater hope for a nation than the dreams of children and young people. The power of SMI is solidarity.

“The power of the SMI is youth, and the true power of youth, is its union – which is well concretized at the Youth Movement for Integration” – declared Mr. Meta.

Meanwhile, the first candidate for SMI’s MP in Tirana and chair of the Women’s Forum, Klajda Gjosha, highlighted that politics is not a game.

“We believe that this is the day to say to young people that this is their chance, because we believe that no one else but the youth can fight for their country, work for their country and offer a real chance.

This is why we have selected the youth in politics because I don’t consider politics to be a game. Politics has the fate of every one of us in its hands and it cannot be a game. It is responsibility, hard work and sacrifice,” said Gjosha.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the Youth Movement for Integration said that SMI’s political program will offer a more qualitative education.

