Workers’ Day, Protests held to ask for more rights for workers

The Workers’ Union has protested today on the occasion of May 1, international workers’ day. They have asked for more rights, which according to The Union, are denied to workers.

The protest was held for several minutes and the chairman of the Union said that the increase of minimum wage is one of workers’ early requests and needs.

A representative of the Gender Alliance put emphasis on the manufacturing companies, which according to her, did not give girls and women the day off today.

May 1 is the workers’ day and protests are being held worldwide as workers ask for more rights and freedom.

