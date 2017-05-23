Work for vetting started. Ad hoc commission held its first meeting today

After being approved in parliament, effort to implement vetting process has started today.

The ad hoc commission that will verify the candidates who aspire to be members of the vetting commissions that will re-evaluate the judges and prosecutors, held its first meeting today.

This marks the beginning of the work to establish the vetting commissions.

The ad hoc commission, made up of 6 members, 3 from the majority and 3 from the opposition, has 10 days to check 193 candidates.

Meanwhile, the democrat MP Bylykbashi said that the duty of the commission is to send the names of the trustworthy candidates to the two other commissions.

The commission will review the 3 lists of candidates; the list of 67 candidates members who meet the criteria, the list of 39 candidates who do not meet the formal criteria, and the list of 87 candidates who have received a negative recommendation from the International Monitoring Operation.

After verifications, the list of candidates drafted by the ad hoc commission will be sent to the two other ad hoc commissions, one with 12 members that will select the members of the independent commission of qualifications and to the other with 6 members that will select the members of the appellate college.

Both commissions have 30 days to draft the lists that will be sent to parliament for approval, and parliament should approve the lists within 10 days with 3 out of 5 of the votes.

The entire procedure for establishment of the vetting bodies will at most last 50 days.

