Work for vetting, Ad Hoc Commissions with 6 and 12 members set up

Two other ad hoc commissions on vetting have been established today.

One of the commissions is made up of 6 members and the other with 12 members.

The ad hoc commission with 6 members will select the members for the appellate college and the one with 12 members will select the independent commission of qualification.

Meanwhile, the ad hoc commission that will verify the candidates held a meeting today and approved its agenda. The commission will hold hearing sessions on May 29 and May 30 with 193 candidates and will later approve the list with the final candidates, which will be sent to parliament for approval.

As the parties are busy with the electoral campaigns, the democratic MP Flamur Noka asked that the meetings of the ad hoc commission be held in the evening, but his request was not approved by the other members of the commission.

The ad hoc commission has until June 1 to draft a final list with candidates, which will be sent to two other ad hoc commissions, which will make a selection.

The two established ad hoc commissions will gather on Monday, which will be a training day for the electronic system with which the candidates will be voted on.

The whole process of establishing vetting bodies is predicted to be finish by June 24th.

