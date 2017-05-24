Western balkan leaders in Brussels, Mogherini: Situation is difficult, but there are encouraging steps

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini, will hold a meeting today with the leaders of Western Balkan countries in Brussels.

During a press conference held only a few hours before the meeting, Mogherini said that the situation in the region has been somewhat complicated, but generally speaking, positive steps are noticed. The EU’s chief of diplomacy said that today she will have the opportunity to share her views with regional leaders, adding that during the discussion, she will also talk about how these countries will walk on the common European path.

In her statement to the press Ms. Mogherini had this to say:

“As you know, it is my commitment, of Commissioner Hahn’s but also of the three presidents of the EU’s key institutions to work hard with six Western Balkan countries, and that does not just mean working for them, but also working with them. Recently, we have seen developments in the region.

“There are some difficulties, but there are also taken some encouraging steps. It is always good to meet and all together discuss the steps we can take in the future. I think it will be a good opportunity to build a better understanding by talking in regional terms as well as discussing how we will walk along our European path together. ”

The EU representative will initially hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the Western Balkans, and then they will all together have an informal dinner. The Prime Ministers of Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Macedonia will be participating in the meeting.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, will be in Brussels tomorrow as he will attend the summit of NATO leaders.

