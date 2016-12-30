Waste law, Stakeholders are invited to give their proposals for the law

The Commission of Productive Activity has decided to listen to the proposals of recyclers and environmentalists for making changes to the Law on Integrated Waste Management.

The Law was returned to Parliament for review, by the President of the Republic, but it has not been discussed in the Commissions yet, as the Socialist Movement for Integration Party is taking time to listen to the voice of Civil Society.

The Chairman of the Commission of Productive Activity sent a letter to experts asking for their opinion on improvements for the law.

The letter was also sent to the recycling associations and to the Chambers of Commerce, which both support the current draft and have warned of protests and abandoning the country, if Parliament does not approve the law.

“The reasoning of the President and Civil Society has become a subject of debate in politics, media, and environmental and business associations. Ideas and proposals for further improvements to the Law have emerged after these debates”-reads the letter.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission of Productive Activity says that the Commission is open to hearing the opinions of stakeholders, even though the European Commission has already positively evaluated the Law.

“Being aware of public sensitivity to the law, praising the importance of the Law in the recycling industry and the country’s economy, being responsible to give the country a Law with the highest standards, and without excluding those who want to contribute to its improvement; we would like to benefit from reviewing the law and receiving concrete proposals for its improvement”-further reads the letter.

At the end, the Chairman of the Commission says that any proposals should be submitted before January 25th, after which the Commission will hold a hearing with all the stakeholders.

