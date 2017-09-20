Waste imports, Opposition asks for president’s decree to be voted on in Parliament

The President’s decree on the waste law has caused debates between the Opposition and the Majority.

The Opposition is asking for a vote on the President’s Decree, which affects the law on waste imports.

After debating for about a year, the Majority has decided to withdraw the Law on the Refusal of Waste Imports.

The waste issue was discussed in today’s session of the Parliamentary Commission on Productive Activity, where the Chairman of the Commission announced that the Socialist Party has withdrawn the bill.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party held a clear stance on the issue.

The Vice Chairman of the Commission, Democrat MP, Florjon Mima said that the games the Socialist Party are playing with the waste laws must come to an end.

He asked for the inclusion of two votes in the parliamentary agenda, regarding the President’s decree on waste imports and also the request the Opposition filed to Parliament back in September 2016 for a referendum to stop waste imports.

The Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration’s parliamentary group, Petrit Vasili also asked for a referendum, and added that the law cannot be withdrawn as there are some procedures that must be followed.

“The chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group publicly declared that the Socialist Party will withdraw the bill.

“I want to make something clear to the public. We are not taking about a bill, but a law. The Albanian parliament has voted on this issue and the law has been approved.

“The President has the law for review, in order to give the majority an opportunity to reflect.

“The majority’s duty is to reviewing the law with the aim of approval with a President’s decree.

“There is no legal avenue for the Socialist Party to withdraw the law, as the bill has already been passed in Parliament.

“The assembly speaker must follow regulation. If he accepts such a scandalous violation of regulations, this will be the end of Parliament” – said Vasili.

The law on waste imports was not decreed by the then President Bujar Nishani, who argued that the law was not aligned with European Union directives, the constitution or international conventions.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group declared that there will be consultation on the issue with the general public.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter