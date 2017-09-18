Waste import, activists are asking for a meeting with the Prime Minister

Activists from the Alliance Against Waste Imports are asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, prior to the President’s Decree on Waste being reviewed in Parliament.

The President’s decree was not reviewed during the previous legislature and it is expected to be reviewed next month.

The activists have been protesting for 12 years against waste imports and they say they will continue with their efforts to stop the pollution of the environment.

The activists believe that efforts to build incinerators for waste processing are a plan to pave way for waste imports to Albania.

Experts on environmental issues and the citizens are seeking the opportunity to discuss the issue in some legal way, before having to turn to the protests which they have already announced.

The activists recognized that the issue of waste imports is sensitive and stated that they do believe the Members of Parliament will reflect before voting in favor of the law in parliament.

/oranews.tv/

