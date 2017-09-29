Vetting structures, majority approved the vetting structures and bodies

The majority has rejected the amendments proposed by the Democratic Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration regarding the structure of the vetting bodies.

The majority approved, without the opposition votes, the law on the operations of the vetting structures.

In a marathon plenary session that ended in the first hours of this morning, the majority approved the laws on the structures of the Special Appellate College in the Constitutional Court, of the Independent Commission for Qualification and also of the Public Commissionaire.

All the laws were approved according to the variant proposed by the Parliamentary Law Commission.

Discarding the opposition’s proposals, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Democratic Party and Socialist Movement for Integration have previously rejected the Judicial Reform.

“These are people who entered into a tent for months of protesting, hampering vetting and yet tonight they are here accusing us of sabotaging the reform.

“Just as there are some other people here who, when in government, wanted to make the International Operation of Monitoring non-existent” – declared Prime Minister Edi Rama.

But, in the eyes of the DP chairman, the Prime Minister is rejecting proposals suggested by the internationals on the vetting structure.

Mr. Basha thinks that the Prime Minister does not really want to reform the justice system.

During the marathon session, the Members of Parliament also approved the two decrees by the Former President of the Republic.

The decrees relate to the return of the Law on Integrated Management of Waste and also the Law on the Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The majority members abstained from the vote, but the former president’s decrees received the votes required for approval from the Democratic Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter