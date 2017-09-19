Vetting in state police, Minister of Interior: All investigative measures will be used

Invited on our program “Tonight with Ilva Tare”, the minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj clarified concerns about his past during communism, rejecting accusations made by the opposition.

“There is nothing special from my past. I was 30 years old when the system changed.

“I have worked for some time as a legal assistant, as a lawyer and for a short period of time as an investigator, but never at the Ministry of Interior as they are saying.

“I have previously said that I have never investigated or judged any case of political nature. This is an invented story to attack me politically”-declared Mr. Xhafaj.

The Minister of Interior also spoke of the vetting process in state police structures, clarifying that it will be made using all methods, starting with simple investigative methods up to the use of a lie detector machine.

Minister Xhafaj offered collaboration with the opposition regarding the vetting of State Police.

“If the police force is not cleared of criminal elements, it cannot be active in the fight against crime” – said the minister, adding that international partners will also monitor the vetting process.

“I have invited the opposition to be involved in this process. Not with political representatives but with suitable people” – added Xhafaj.

Commenting on cannabis cultivation, the Minister declared that this is the year with the lowest amount of cannabis and admitted the implication of some police directors in the phenomenon.

“32,000 cannabis plants have been identified this year. This is the lowest amount in the recent years.

“Most of the cultivators have been arrested. However, trafficking is another issue.

“In 2016, cannabis cultivation was massive. For this reason, the government prepared a special plan against the phenomenon.

“Directors of different levels at the state police were implicated. The cases were sent for prosecution.

“I hope the prosecution will move more swiftly with the investigations moving forward” – declared the Minister of Interior.

