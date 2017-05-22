Vetting commissions, Opposition proposes its candidates for members of commissions

Just a few hours before the special plenary session which will be held after the political agreement reached between the parties, the DP chairman gathered the Democratic Party parliamentary group and the allies, whom he familiarized with the changes of the three laws that are related to the electoral process.

The meeting lasted only a few minutes.

Some Ora News sources learned that some changes to the criminal code are expected to be approved in today’s special plenary session. Articles related to the electoral crime are expected to be tightened. The criminal code will be for 1 year in prison for those people who give their identity card to be used by another person, and 5 years in prison for selling the vote or taking a picture of the vote.

The law on political parties is also expected to change, especially the articles related to the funding of political parties and the electoral campaign.

The Democratic Party has selected the candidates for members of vetting commissions, who will be approved in today’s special plenary session.

The President announced for the dismissal of some ministers of the majority and the appointment of the provisional ministers who will also be approved in parliament.

The proposal for the new chairman of the central election commission is also supposed to be approved in parliament.

