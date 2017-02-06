Vetting commissions, EU calls qualified citizens to apply to serve in commissions

Just like the US Embassy, the EU delegation to Albania, and the Ombudsman have also reached out to all qualified Albanian citizens, in the country or abroad, to apply to serve on the vetting commissions. The application deadlines are on the Ombudsman’s website.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman has extended the official time for civil society members to submit their application for members of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Supreme Prosecution’s Council, allowing the civil society organizations and civilian people, who want to be part of judicial reform process, enough time to apply.

The Ombudsman offices will stay open from 8:30 in the morning until 8:30 in the evening, and the last day to apply is Wednesday, February 8th.

The Ombudsman is asking civil society to become part of the judicial reform process.

A few days ago, the US Ambassador called on civil society to apply to serve on the vetting commission and vowed that the US is determined to see the implementation of Judicial Reform through.

Judges and experts are expected to come from the European Union and the United States, who together with members of the vetting commission, will review the data of Constitutional Court members, with all Prosecutors and Judges undergoing the vetting process.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter