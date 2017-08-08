US state department’s report, Iranian terrorism has arrived in Albania

The US State Department has publicized its report on Terrorism in 2016, noting that Iranian terrorism has arrived in Albania.

The report mentions Albania, not as a supportive country, but as a target of terrorism.

According to this report, our country is threatened by Iranian terrorism, which sees Albania as a foothold to the European continent.

The report states that Iran has made attempts to infiltrate the country through cultural and charitable organizations.

The report estimates that the entire international community must be vigilant towards this threat.

As in Bosnia, Iran has been trying to infiltrate Albania through the creation of charitable and cultural organizations that secretly serve the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence.

The report emphasizes that Iran has continued its terrorist activity, increasing support for Hezbollah, Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, and various clusters in Syria, Iraq and the Middle East.

Regarding its presence in Europe, the US State Department estimates that many activities remain undiscovered.

Despite the efforts, terrorism is certainly not getting support from the overall population of our country.

The Albanian government and the parliament reached a unanimous agreement to allow a large number of members of the Iranian opposition party, the Democratic Opposition Group, to settle in our country last year.

However, the international community needs to be vigilant and join US sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, so as not to allow for their further empowerment.

