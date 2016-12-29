US embassy on CEC decision: ‘Officials filing false declarations should be punished’
29/12/2016 - 18:04
Email

The United States Embassy commented on today’s decision by the Central Election Commission to disrupt the mandates for the three State officials, under the decriminalization law.

“The Embassy of the United States welcomes the decision of the Central Election Commission and the request of the Prosecutor General to remove the mandates of three politicians, Elvis Rroshi, Shkëlqim Selami, and Dashamir Tahiri, under the decriminalization law.

Today’s decision is a victory for the Albanian people and a warning for criminals considering whether to become candidates in the June 18th Parliamentary elections. Elected or appointed officials filing false declarations should be punished to the full extent of the law. Persons with criminal records should have no place representing the Albanian people,” reads the statement of the U.S. Embassy.

Email

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tvFacebook dhe në Twitter

Postime të Ngjashme


CEC decision, DP Chairman: The separation of politics from crime has just began

MP Tahiri on CEC decision: ‘Interruption of my mandate is a political decision’

PM on CEZ agreement, Rama: We solved the issue peacefully

Tirana mayor, Veliaj: Urban plan has been consulted with citizens

Komento

Artikull i Rekomanduar:
Tërmeti 6.3 ballë godet Japoninë

Close