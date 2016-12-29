US embassy on CEC decision: ‘Officials filing false declarations should be punished’

The United States Embassy commented on today’s decision by the Central Election Commission to disrupt the mandates for the three State officials, under the decriminalization law.

“The Embassy of the United States welcomes the decision of the Central Election Commission and the request of the Prosecutor General to remove the mandates of three politicians, Elvis Rroshi, Shkëlqim Selami, and Dashamir Tahiri, under the decriminalization law.

Today’s decision is a victory for the Albanian people and a warning for criminals considering whether to become candidates in the June 18th Parliamentary elections. Elected or appointed officials filing false declarations should be punished to the full extent of the law. Persons with criminal records should have no place representing the Albanian people,” reads the statement of the U.S. Embassy.

