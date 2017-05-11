US congressmen in Tirane, Congressmen called the parties to participate in the democratic process

A day after the visit of the US delegation in Albania, the US embassy has issued a statement about the message the congressmen gave in their meetings with political leaders.

The letter reads:

“A delegation of Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Congressman Bob Goodlatte, visited Albania on Wednesday, where they highlighted the U.S.- Albania strategic partnership, the importance of the country’s judicial reform, and regional issues.

Representatives Steve King, Matt Gaetz, Dave Trott, David Cicilline, and Peter DeFazio joined Goodlatte, who serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in meetings with President Bujar Nishani, President-elect Ilir Meta, Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, and Opposition Leader Lulzim Basha.

The members of the delegation urged all parties to come together and work out their differences and continue the hard work of democracy. They stressed the importance of implementing judicial reform, strengthening the rule of law, and also emphasized the importance of parties participating in the democratic process”.

