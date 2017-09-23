UN’s assembly, PM Rama held a meeting with UN’s general secretary

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is attending the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, held a meeting with the General Secretary of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office, the Prime Minister and the UN’s General Secretary exchanged views on developmental challenges and stressed the need to coordinate the contributions of all in addressing them.

Secretary Guterres congratulated Albania on the Integration of Sustainable Development Objectives into the National Development Strategy.

The political and security situations of the Western Balkans were also in focus for the meeting.

Prime Minister Rama guaranteed that the Albanian Government is committed to peace and security not only in our region but also on a wider scale.

In this regard, Prime Minister Rama underlined that recognition of Kosovo by all countries is a direct contribution to the security and stability of the entire region.

Prime Minister Edi Rama also praised the role and contribution of UN agencies in Albania, for their assistance with the process of reforms.

