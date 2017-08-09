Unlicensed gas stations, City Hall will check for necessary documents and licenses

Gas stations without a license will no longer be allowed to operate in the capital.

Tirana’s City Hall reported today that it will launch an operation for blocking all gas stations that exercise their activity without relevant licenses and necessary documentation.

According to the City Hall, only 3 out of 173 gas stations have applied for a license, and they did not have the complete documentation.

The City Hall issued a statement reading:

“There are actually 173 gas stations that exercise their activity in Tirana and only 3 of them have applied for a license.

“When the gas stations are operating without the necessary licenses and permissions to exert their activity, they are in violation of the law.

“The City Hall will immediately block them from conducting business”

In cooperation with other state institutions, the City Hall will continue to conduct periodic checks and block trade activity until businesses are equipped with the necessary documents.

They must also have paid all obligations and taxes as required by law.

The City Hall appeals to all subjects in the field of retailing fuels, gas or lubricating oil to abide by the legislation in force, as this will prevent accidents caused by exercising their activities in an illegal way.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter