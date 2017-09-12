Unemployment, Data from Institute of Statistics show level has decreased

The Institute of Statistics has publicized its report for the second quarter of 2017, with data showing that the unemployment rate has decreased since this time last year.

The unemployment level for the second quarter of 2017 is calculated to be at the lowest recorded level for the past five years.

According to INSTAT data, the employment rate of men is 18 percentage points higher than the employment rate of women.

Despite this, the employment rate of women this quarter has been positive.

The service sector continues to be that with the highest contribution to employment levels.

In annual terms, the report shows that the increase of employment is 9% in the service sector, and 2.5% in the industry sector.

Data shows that agriculture has suffered a decrease in employment levels by 1.7%.

The report also highlights that youth employment IS on the increase.

