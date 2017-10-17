UNDP study, citizens’ perception that corruption occurs remains high

A recent study conducted by the United Nations Development Program, on the evaluation of the situation of local governance, it was highlighted that citizens’ perception that corruption occurs remains high.

12,000 citizens in 61 city halls were asked and the study shows that the local governance bodies made decisions without first consulting them and that people have no information is given about services, projects or activities.

Citizens’ perception of corruption at the level of local government remains high, and this is proved by the assessment of the local government system conducted by the UNDP for implementation of territorial reform, with the emphasis mainly on the lack of transparency.

The international partners, who are assisting the implementation of territorial reform, and carrying out the project, require from the local institutions to be closer to the people and to build credibility.

Speaking at the presentation of the project, the permanent coordinator of the United Nations Development program, Brian Williams said that understanding citizens’ viewpoints on local government’s effectiveness is vital.

“What is certain is that trust in institutions does not exist if people do not have positive perceptions.

“Albanian institutions need to gain more confidence from their citizens”- said Mr. Williams.

The data of the study shows that the municipalities lack capacities for planning, budgeting and project implementation.

