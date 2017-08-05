Traveling to EU countries, State Police director issued new exit rules to be followed

Albania has strengthened its exit requirements at border points, for anyone travelling to a country within the European Union.

Sources told Ora News that the Director of State Police, Haki Çako has issued an order to be implemented at all custom points in Albania.

Should you decide to travel to an EU country, you must now ensure you can provide a correct and exact address of where you will be accommodated, such as proof of a hotel booking.

Those travelling abroad and staying with a resident of that country must have the address of the person who is going to accommodate you.

You must be able to provide contact information and a statement, written in Albanian language, taking on the responsibility for your safety during the entire period of your stay in one of the EU countries.

Additionally, proof of onward travel outside the EU, such as a return ticket, is also required to be shown upon departure from Albania, with the only exception being those travelling in their own vehicles.

Another important point is the requirement to prove an appropriate financial position.

If the traveler has proof of an accommodation booking, they must have proof of access to at least 50 euro for each day of their intended stay.

In cases when the person has not reserved a hotel room, then the visitor must have at least 100 euro for every day spent in an EU country.

If any of these new conditions are not met, the traveler will not be permitted to board their flight, as they do not meet the entrance requirements for the EU countries.

The guidance from the State Police Director comes following discussions with Leaders of EU countries regarding the high number of Albanian citizens’ requesting asylum in European Countries, which continues to increase.

The EU countries have already made it clear that they are fed up, and will not accept asylum requests from safe countries, such as Albania.

/oranews.tv/

