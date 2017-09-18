Trade with foreign countries, INSTAT: Exports of construction materials and metals increased

The export of Albanian products has had a positive performance over the last 8 months compared to the same period last year.

The data from the National Institute of Statistics on Foreign Trade show that the manufacturing industry is the country’s main source of exports, but is not the main reason for the increase.

The biggest growth in exports has been attributed to the construction materials and metals subgroup, which is up by 5%.

This growth has come because of the start of work in some of the major industrial companies in the country.

In total, the value of exports in the first eight months reached the value of 177 billion lek, increasing by 12.8% compared to the previous year.

The prolonged drought during these months has negatively affected the subgroup “Minerals, fuels and electricity”, with exports of this type reducing by 3.1 percentage points.

However, despite the positive performance of exports, the country’s trade deficit remains high. The growth of imports is deepening the country’s trade deficit this year.

According to data from the Institute of Statistics, the trade deficit expanded and reached up to 223 billion lek in the recent 8 months, increasing by 1.6% compared to 2016.

During this eight-month period, Albania increased exports to Spain, Kosovo and Italy when compared to the same time last year, while exports to Bulgaria, Switzerland and Croatia saw the most significant reductions.

In the period January to August 2017, exports to EU countries accounted for 76.6% of total exports.

/oranews.tv/

