Tourist season, 26,000 people enter Albania via Port of Vlora since July

Since the beginning of July, around 26,000 people have entered Albania through the port of Vlora.

The data has been confirmed by the Chief of Marketing at the Port of Vlora, who says that 30% of arrivals are foreigners, mainly from Italy, Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Vlora’s port has added staff in order to face the high number of tourists.

“The port of Vlora has taken measures to deal with the influx by increasing the number of employees and boosting security in all of our offices.

“The Port has operated with 9 open tellers for document checks, in order to provide a better service to all who enter Albania” – said the director of marketing at Vlora’s port.

9,000 people have already entered Albania through Vlora’s port in August and the director says that passenger numbers will continue to increase, especially after August 15.

During August, an additional Vlora-Brindizi ferry has been made available to cope with the high number of tourists and to ensure everyone can be serviced appropriately.

