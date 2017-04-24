Time for unblocking, PM: It’s not the time to block roads, but to make a modern state
24/04/2017 - 18:16
Today Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, accompanied by the EU ambassador Romana Vlahutin, was in Apollonia of Fier, on the occasion of restoration work done in the Archeological Park.

Speaking from Apollonia, Prime Minister Edi Rama said that it’s not the time to block the roads, but it’s high time to definitively open the road of making a modern, democratic and European state saying:

“It is not time to block Albania’s roads, but to unblock the road so that people can move freely; it’s not the time to block people, children, students, grandfathers, goods, it’s time to pave the way to making a modern, democratic and European state, where everyone should feel certain of fair competition and value according to merit”.

PM Rama added that the cultural heritage is a potential for the development of tourism and economy.

The EU Ambassador to Albania, Romana Vlahutin guaranteed the EU support to Albania in any challenge they face.
The rehabilitation of Apollonia’s Archeological Park and Saint Mary’s Monastery was made with the European Union’s financial help.

