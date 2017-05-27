The surprises of the new republic, DP publicized its candidate list, only 15 women included

The Democratic Party today publicized its list of candidates for the June 25 elections. The list of candidates includes only the names of those whom the DP chairman considers to be supporters of the New Republic.

Some new names have been added, however it was some of the party’s long-standing dignitaries, especially those who have been critical of the DPs actions that were notably absent.

The DP chairman heads the list for Tirana, with the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha listed in 7th place, following five female candidates.

The second listed is a professor who has never engaged with the Democratic Party before, while the daughter of the deceased democrat MP Azem Hajdari is listed third in the list of DP candidates for Tirana.

Gynecologist Halim Kosovo returns to the political scene after losing the battle for the DP to lead Tirana’s Municipality, by also appearing on the candidates list.

The DP’s expert on judicial reform, Enkelejd Alibeaj also returns to the DP list, heading the list of candidates for Fier, while anesthesiologist Tritan Shehu, who is no stranger to politics as the for DP Chairman, Former Vice Prime Minister and Former Minister of Health tops the list of candidates in Gjirokaster.

After 7 women were removed from the list, just 17 female candidates remain for the Democratic Party, considerably lower than rival parties. The Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration offer 65 and 58 women candidates respectively, while the smaller “Challenge” party has listed 12 females.

According to the Democratic Youth Forum, the Democratic Party has chosen to focus more on opportunities for the youth.

After long negotiations, the Democratic Party chairman has managed to convince 5 of his allies to be part of Democratic Party’s list.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter