The SMI candidates, Meta in Vlore: We should have more trust in the youth

During a meeting with the Socialist Movement for Integration supporters in Vlore, where the candidates for MPs were presented, the assembly speaker Ilir Meta emphasized that the youth should take the politics in their hands in Albania, saying:

“We should trust in the youth, in their responsibility, and in their seriousness. We should help them realize their dreams. The biggest power of a nation is the dreams of the youth. There is only one solution, that the Albanian youth take the politics in their hands and make Albania better, more tolerant, and more cooperative”.

Meanwhile, the main Socialist Movement for Integration candidate for MP in Vlore called on the youth not to abandon Albania.

During the presentation of the SMI’s candidates in Vlore, 600 membership cards were distributed to the new members of the Socialist Movement for Integration.

