The law on minorities, DP and SP voted in favor of the law, SMI voted against

The Parliament has approved the law on minorities at the end of a long session that began at 8 o’clock in the morning.

The heavily debated bill passed with 102 pro votes, 10 votes against and 1 abstention.

Dule proposed 9 amendments which were voted against by the Socialist Party, while the Socialist Movement for Integration voted for the changes.

The bill determines the recognition of Bulgarians as a minority, who will have the same rights as the other 8 minorities.

Since the last parliamentary session Albania now officially consists of 9 minorities. This is defined in the law for the protection of minorities, which was approved in parliament.

The Socialist and the Democratic Party voted pro the law, while the SMI and the chairman of the Union for Human Rights Party, Vangjel Dule voted against it.

Dule, who represents the Greek minority, proposed amendments to the law, but none of these amendments were taken into consideration by the majority.

“This law aims to further complete the legislation, its implementation, standard improvement and to reshape the policy of respecting the minorities’ rights in our country as a consequence.

“Unfortunately, the format in which it was presented fails to fulfill these four objectives.” – said Vangjel Dule.

The law also includes changes regarding the aspect of education in their native language in the regions where these minorities live.

The law establishes that the minorities which constitute 20% of the administrative unit will benefit from these rights.

During the discussion in the parliamentary commission, the law was severely contested from the Bulgarian and Serbian minority.

The minister Vangjel Dule said that it does not add any new legal values and that it violates international conventions.

