The appeal of an australian girl, Struggles for police assistance following domestic violence incident

The investigative program of Ora News, ‘Boom’ last night broadcasted the story of an Australian girl, who was physically abused by her Albanian boyfriend.

The Australian citizen confessed the story of how her boyfriend used violence against her and her struggles at the police station where she denounced the incident.

The Australian citizen stated that she was kept for 11 hours at the police station, while her former boyfriend, upon his arrest, was detained only 3 hours before being let free.

Despite the considerable amount of time spent with police on the day of the incident, the Australian was required to complete the entire process again a few days later due to a breakdown in administrative processes.

But the story does not end there.

The Australian girl goes on to tell how a police officer sent her messages the following evening, inviting her out for a drink.

The woman declared that people at police station were not keen to assist and that medical help was not offered despite her being covered in blood.

She explains her struggles in taking an order of defense and also the efforts by police to convince her not to denounce the man.

According to the officers, it is a simple fact that couples fight, thought she clarified that there was no argument and that she was in fact sleeping when he grabbed her by the throat and began to punch her.

Police officers continued to try to convince the girl not to press charges by saying that this was the first time the man had used violence against her, to which she explained that she was not the first woman he had physically abused.

Today, the Australian citizen was called by the Service for Internal Issues in order to make her concerns official.

