Tax on residency, tax to increase according to market value

The International Monetary Fund has requested that the Albanian government implement the increase on property tax by January 1st.

The IMF has also demanded the Albanian government to change the way the tax is calculated to ensure the tax is derived from the market value of the property.

The Director of the Society, Agron Haxhimali has shared some details from the discussions with the IMF regarding the project.

The Builders Society raises as a concern the fact that the project is not very clear and suggests that the collection of the tax through the energy bill may be more efficient.

The government has decided that from the 1st of January it will increase the tax on residences by calculating it according to the market value.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Society, Agron Haxhimali explained in detail to Ora News Journalist, Aurora Sulçe, on the Ora News show Ecopolitcs, the negotiations he had with the IMF regarding the way that this tax will be collected.

The Society of Builders is against the government’s project on residency tax because according to them the whole process is being kept a secret.

The Society of Builders also suggest that the tax of the residence be collected through the energy bill.

Flobenc Dilaveri, the former general vice director of the Tax Directorate considers the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund to be out of the Albanian reality.

According to the actual law, the tax of the residency is fixed per square meter.

Statistics indicate that in the year 2016 the revenue consisted of only 29 million euros in total from the 100 million that was expected to be collected.

