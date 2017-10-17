Tahiri on the accusations, former minister of Interior: I am open to any investigations

The former Minister of Interior Saimir Tahiri commented on the accusations raised against him by the opposition, who are accusing Mr. Tahiri of being involved in drug trafficking.

The Former Minister of Interior reacted after the release of the “Habilaj” file by the Katania Court in Italy, where Habilaj referred to Tahiri as his cousin, and as a supporter of their activity.

“Today is the day my enemies try to exploit the words of two criminals who boast that they have support,” Tahiri said, while stressing that despite all the lies, the truth is there and can be verified.

“I have held the duty of the Minister of the Interior longer than anyone. I struggled every day to do my duty with responsibility.

“This is not an easy day for me, my family and our morale. This is not an easy day for people who know me, for my colleagues in parliament and those people who trusted and voted for me.

“Two criminals who are my distant cousins have been arrested for drug trafficking. They have mentioned my name like every criminal mentions the names of ministers.

“I’m not the first. I ask the Prosecution to investigate everything. The only mistake I made is selling my personal car to them.

“I bare responsibility for this, but I am not responsible for anything else. Every criminal should be punished, even if they are my distant cousins,” – Tahiri said.

He went on to add that he will get through this scandal until the truth is revealed, without anyone’s help.

“Today I do not ask anyone to protect me and I do not intend to do such a thing.

“I will wait until the end of every investigation and will dedicate myself to my duties as normal, until the truth comes to light,” said the former minister of interior, Saimir Tahiri.

