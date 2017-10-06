Suspicious suitcase, the empty suitcase caused panic near the US Embassy

A suspicious suitcase near the US Embassy in Tirana caused anxiety for about an hour for police and for the citizens in the area.

Residents called police around midday to report the suitcase which was left just a few meters away from the wall of the US Embassy in Tirane, in a very populated area.

Police surrounded the area with security strips. A specialized police force trained in deactivating explosives was also called to the scene.

The preliminary scanning of the suitcase by the US Embassy’s security forces found that there was no dangerous element inside that could lead to a possible explosion.

Upon looking into the suitcase, it turned out that the suitcase was empty.

An Ora News journalist reported from the area saying that the suitcase was not far away from the road and if any dangerous element had been found, the police would have blocked the circulation of vehicles and residents.

Police have started an investigation to find out who is the owner of the suitcase.

It is still unknown whether someone simply forgot the suitcase or whether it was left on purpose in order to spread panic.

Security cameras from surrounding businesses in the area are being reviewed, and some witnesses are being questioned in regards to determining the owner of the suitcase.

