Summer season, high number of tourists at Morina’s border point

A significant number of tourists have crossed Morina’s border point in Kukës this morning and last night.

Just today, Albanian Border Police have already welcomed 11,000 citizens from Kosovo through the Morina border point.

Thousands of vehicles and buses from different travel agencies created long lines for entering Albania.

The Morina border point has seen a high number of tourists since the start of the summer, but these first days of August, the month when most of the citizens start their holidays, have seen a really significant increase in vacationers.

Every year, citizens from Kosovo and Macedonia prefer to spend their holidays on the Albanian coast.

The Border Police are now working with extra staff to face the increased number of tourists.

Despite the additional staffing, long lines of vehicles were still seen all the way in to Kosovo’s villages near the border point.

Considering only the first four days of August, Morina’s border point has already accommodated 60,000 people, in more than 7,000 small vehicles and 100 buses.

In July, a total of 1.2 million people and 400,000 vehicles entered Albania through the Morina border point.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter