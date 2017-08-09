Summer camp for the disabled, Archbishop Angelo Massafra praises initiative

A summer camp for disabled youth has been set up in Velipojë, giving the opportunity to be integrated into daily life and enjoy the tourist area of Velipoja.

Shkodra’s archbishop, Angelo Massafra and the Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See, Romano Mbuena, visited the camp and praised the initiative.

“There are greater needs, and I do believe that people can help a lot through volunteer work, but so few actually engage in this kind of action.

“Thank you to the group of animators for giving so much love. This love has kindness in its focus.

“This is not easy because it requires sacrifice, commitment and patience”-said Mbuena.

Archbishop Massafra added that this is a great project and one which should be applied in other cities as well.

“As Mother Teresa used to say, we should be close to those who need us, because these people need all kinds of support.

“Love for the less fortunate is demonstrative of our culture” – said archbishop Massafra.

A volunteer from Turkey said that she enjoys being part of such projects as it gives her the opportunity to help to improve the quality of life for these children.

The summer camp for the disabled is financially supported by the Italian and Spanish catholic churches, as well as different volunteers from around the world.

