Strategy against crime, Alibeaj: DP’s legal platform starts with electoral reform

The Democratic Party is drafting a new strategy against criminality.

An MP from the Democratic Party, Enkelejd Alibeaj gave an interview for Ora News, declaring that the platform includes the combination of both a political battle and a legal battle against the phenomenon and that it will be focused on public denouncements.

The democrat MP explained that the main focus is to raise awareness with citizens and internationals about how difficult the situation is.

The democrat MP said that the Democratic Party’s legal platform starts will start with the electoral reform. According to him, the focus should be on decriminalization, as he sees the crime situation to be really concerning.

Mr. Alibeaj issued some accusations against the government, which he considers to be connected with organized crime and gangs.

“Crime is tightly connected with this majority”- says Alibeaj, adding that the government and criminals had an agreement for the June 25 elections.

For this reason, the democrat MP considers the situation to be an emergency and that an immediate solution needs to be found.

The Democrat MP, who is the Head of the Security Department in the Democratic Party, says that the majority is weak to those in crime and will not fight against them.

At the end, Mr. Alibeaj is asking for the awareness and engagement of all factors in the fight against crime, emphasizing that this problem overcomes the small political problems and that the future of the country is at stake.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter