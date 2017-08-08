State supreme audit, SSA files a lawsuit against two former directors for violations

The State Supreme Audit Commission has filed a lawsuit against two former Directors and two former Specialists from the Local Commission for the Verification of Property Titles in Lezhë.

According to the report drafted by the State Supreme Audit, the former directors and specialists have caused damage of 11 million lek to the state budget.

During the audit, the SSA found violations and irregularities relating to legal provisions on the treatment of property titles for agricultural lands.

The officials have distributed more agricultural land than deserved in 49 cases and they also have not registered properties into state ownership for cases concerning land being used illegally.

The officials have also made some decisions both unfounded in law and that exceed their jurisdiction.

Based on these and other violations, the SSA has filed a lawsuit with the Prosecution of Lezhë, against the two former Directors and two former Specialists of the local commission.

