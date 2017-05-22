Special plenary session, Parliament to approve changes in government

Parliament is expected to gather in a special plenary session to approve the 6 provisional ministers, agreed by the Prime Minister and the Democratic Party chairman.

Following the agreement reached between the parties, the provisional Ministers and Vice Prime Minister were proposed by the Opposition and received the consensus of the Prime Minister.

Today’s session has the implementation of the agreement reached between the Socialist Party and Democratic Party on its agenda.

Parliament members will approve the dismissal of the 6 current ministers and the appointment of the provisional ones; it will also appoint the new chairman of the Central Election Commission, proposed by the Democratic Party as well as a member of the Central Election Commission;

Parliament will also approve a package of laws in function of the electoral reform; parliament will approve some changes in the criminal code, toughening the articles for electoral code, changing the law on political parties, and will also change the articles related to funding of political parties and campaign and approve the opposition’s members for vetting commissions.

