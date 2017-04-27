Speaker of the Parliament, Meta, urges Macedonian authorities to distance themselves from violence

Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, Mr. Ilir Meta, expresses great concern over the recent events in Macedonia and the situation there.

Ilir Meta appeals and urges Macedonian authorities to distance themselves from violence, taking immediate measures to stop the violence and its consequences.

Macedonia’s stability remains highly important and crucial to the stability and security of the Balkans and its future.

In these crucial and critical moments for Macedonia and the region, all we need is prudence, serenity, political dialogue and actions that will serve to restore social peace and normalize the situation.

/oranews.tv/

