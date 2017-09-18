SP on electoral reform, Balla: Work for the reform to start as soon as possible

The Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group, Taulant Balla responded positively to the Democratic Party’s request for the establishment of the ad hoc commission on electoral reform.

Mr. Balla said that the majority is willing to start its work without any condition and ready to sit and discuss the opposition’s proposals.

Mr. Balla added that the commission should first address the suspended issues from the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.

However, the Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group says that any conditions the opposition imposes on this process can be harmful.

“There cannot be conditions for an important reform. If there were to be a condition for the realization of the reform, the migrants’ vote would be the only condition to sit on the discussion table.

“I want to make clear that we are ready to set up a commission on electoral reform, which will deal with all outstanding issues. Mr. Basha’s proposals will be addressed as soon as the work for electoral reform starts” – declared Mr. Balla.

/oranews.tv/

