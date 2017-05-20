Solution, Koçijançiç: Resolution of situation is a result of hard work

The spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs & Security Policy, Maja Koçijançiç has commented on the crises in both Albania and Macedonia, observing the solutions to be a result of hard work.

“I don’t believe it’s a case of a miracle, but a result of a hard work and political will. When talking about the Western Balkans, as you know, it’s a region that has an EU-perspective, where the EU has been engaged.

“As you have seen previously, we reacted to the developments and will continue to provide support to both countries and the region as a whole”, declared Koçijançiç, reiterating the European Union’s commitment to the Balkan countries and especially Albania as a candidate country.

She added that the European Union does not support boycotting as a solution, and that the EU has urged the parties to participate in the democratic process of elections.

The EU spokeswoman also mentioned the invitation sent to Balkan country leaders by the EU high representative Federica Mogherini, for a non-official meeting to discuss the developments in the Balkans and find out ways to progress further.

“The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has invited the six prime ministers of the countries in the Western Balkans to an informal dinner next week on the 24th of May in Brussels, during which talks will be held about all current happenings in the Western Balkans and how to continue onwards,” said Koçijançiç, adding that the invitations have been sent to the prime ministers, and the names of the participants will be confirmed shortly before the visit.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter