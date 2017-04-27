Socialists against Meta, Ruçi: We have the 71 votes for election of new president

Today Parliament held the third round for the elections of the new president.

As in the two other rounds, no candidates were presented, as the majority is waiting for the opposition to propose a candidate who will also have the opposition’s consensus.

However, the chairman of the Socialist Parliamentary group Gramoz Ruçi, speaking in parliament today, showed that the Socialist Party will no longer wait and that this is the time that parliament votes for the new president.

/oranews.tv/

