SMI supports the electoral reform, Vasili: The reform will end problems with elections
18/09/2017 - 18:32
The Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration’s Parliamentary Group, Petrit Vasili declared today that the SMI supports the realization of electoral reform and hopes that it offers positive results.

Mr. Vasili spoke after the meeting of the SMI’s parliamentary group, saying that the country needs a deep reform that will end the problems such as vote buying.

“We believe that this will be a sincere initiative. The time of the Socialist Party and Democratic Party’s tango with the electoral reform has come to an end.

“A deep reform that will heal all the wounds has come. The biggest plagues of elections in Albania are vote buying and the inclusion of criminals in the process.

“Another problem is inequality of votes, meaning, in different cities, the vote has different weight.

“We are in favor of the reform and the commission should gather as soon as possible “-declared Mr. Vasili.

He went on to add that the time has come to an end for the institutions that have been established through stolen votes and do not perform a legitimate function.

The Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration’s Parliamentary Group appealed for the approval of a Code of Behavior in Parliament, a project which, according to him, has been proposed by the OSCE.

/oranews.tv/

