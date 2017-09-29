SMI on OSCE’s report, Braimllari: OSCE proved vote-buying phenomenon exists

The Socialist Movement for Integration MP Endrit Braimllari commented on the OSCE’s report for elections.

The SMI MP declared that the report clearly proved the engagement of criminal groups in the electoral process and blamed the Prime Minister for this.

The SMI MP added that the electoral reform should focus on the vote buying phenomenon and the inclusion of people with criminal records in the electoral lists.

“The report clearly proved that the free vote of Albanian people, as the core of democracy, has been seriously hit.

“The Albanian opposition has the biggest responsibility today to continue every day in exposing the electoral crimes of June 25.

“The chief responsible for these electoral crimes is Edi Rama” – declared the SMI MP.

Continuing in the same vein, the MP elaborated further, stating:

“Many OSCE / ODIHR observers expressed their concerns that individuals with criminal precedents have played an important role in the electoral campaign, both as candidates and as supporters.

“A large number of violent incidents did occur during the campaign.

“It is clear to every Albanian that their votes were massively bought with money coming from drug and organized crime. Police and criminals cooperated for the benefit of organized crime.

“The electoral reform, which is expected to commence soon, should first solve the vote-buying phenomenon and the removal of criminals from the lists”- reiterated the Socialist Movement for Integration MP.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter