SMI in campaign, SMI chair: All together to become the first political force

The chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Petrit Vasili, has expressed his conviction that the Socialist Movement for Integration will emerge the first force in the elections.

During a meeting with the residents of administrative unit number 7 in Tirane, the SMI chairman declared that the youth has proved it can do great things and that they can give Albania a new pace, stating:

“Albania is in a moment when it needs a big boost, it needs a new pace which will be given by the youth. Young people have proved they are capable of making great things and we have put so much trust in them. The Socialist Movement for Integration is the first political force and Albania needs it. We cannot deprive this good to the SMI and Albania. All together we can make this a reality and we are convinced we can achieve this”.

The former SMI chairman, Ilir Meta and SMI MPs Klajda Gjosha, Kejdi Mehmetaj and Luan Rama were also at the meeting.

The first on the list of Socialist Movement for Integration MPs in Tirane, Klajda Gjosha said that the citizens are tired of political conflicts and that they need a political force such as the Socialist Movement for Integration in order to feel safe for their future.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter