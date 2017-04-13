SMI chairman meets with women, Meta: Albanian politics need a total transformation

The chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta, attended a meeting with women in Tirana’s Administrative Unit Number 7, where he declared that Albanian politics need a substantial transformation of individuals, as well as the culture.

Mr. Meta said, “The culture we are looking for is one of a political class that works as a team and works with responsibility. The political class should aim for the benefit of the public and put the country’s interests above their individual interests.”

During his speech, the SMI chairman said he was convinced that a chance given to a woman is chance given to a family.

Mr. Meta said, “The Socialist Movement for Integration works to give a chance to everyone, but we are convinced that when a chance is given to a woman, a chance is given to the whole family; because social peace begins with the family and then spreads to society. In our program, the support and empowerment of women represents a special and extraordinary priority.”

