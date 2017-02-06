SMI chairman at electoral convention, Ilir Meta: Progress is secure when we cooperate

The Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta, participated at the electoral convention in Administrative Unit number 6 in Tirane.

Speaking before the Party structures, the SMI Chairman said that a harsh political rhetoric is being heard these last 26 years.

Mr. Meta emphasized that the progress is secure when cooperation is based on clear priorities. According to the SMI Chairman, people want to hear solutions to their problems.

“Progress is secure when there is cooperation, when work is based on clear priorities. I think this philosophy will continue to bring success in the future as well”-declared the SMI Chairman.

Mr. Meta spoke of the Socialist Movement for Integration young counselors at Tirana’s City Hall, considering them a model of inspiration for their peers, calling them to stay in their country to build the future.

“Together we are stronger and more powerful”-declared the SMI Chairman.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter