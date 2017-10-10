Small businesses to pay vat, Minister of Finances clarifies that the prices will not increase

The Minister of Finance and Economy, Arben Ahmetaj gave a press conference declaring that the inclusion of small businesses in Value Added Tax will not have any effect on prices and that fines will only be imposed on informal businesses.

The Head of Finances said that property tax will be now evaluated based on net worth.

Regarding the relationship with FMN, he said that it will remain a monitor.

Citizens will not be affected by the inclusion of small businesses in Value Added Tax.

The Minister of Finance declared that the main objective of this undertaking is the formalization of the economy, not to increase prices for consumers.

Regarding property tax, Ahmetaj confirmed that the evaluation of the tax will be based on the property’s net worth.

“Albania will now have a monitoring relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” – said Minister Ahmetaj.

This year’s economic growth of Albania is now predicted to reach in 3.9%, contrary to the initial prediction which was 3.7%.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter