Sharra’s cemetery,Tirana’s City Hall will rehabilitate the area

Tirana’s City Hall continues its work for the rehabilitation of the public cemeteries in Sharra and of the road axis that connect it with the nearby areas.

The City Hall will, for the first time, apply the project for a mural cemetery, which will start with the transfer of bones from fallen foreign soldiers during the First and Second World War, as their graves are practically abandoned.

“The project for the mural cemeteries will start within the year. We will start with abandoned graves of foreign citizens from 50-60 years ago.

“We will take this step in cooperation with religious communities” – declared the mayor, who also announced the city hall’s operation to liberate public spaces at the entrance of the cemeteries.

“I call on the citizens who have occupied the road by selling marbles and flowers, to go back to the original fence of the road, before the city hall employees start their work.

“The fewer problems we have, the faster we can finish our work at the main entrance of the cemeteries” – stated the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj announced that the city hall has invested in the Kombinat- Sharrë road and in the roads of the Ndroq-Vaqarr administrative units.

“We are working with the cemeteries and also the two road main road axes, the road from Ndroq to Tiranë and the Vaqarr-Kombinat road segment.

“The investments will serve the approximately 6,000 residents in the area.

“This is the first time that serious investments are being made in this road” – declared the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj also announced that a public parking area will be built at Sharra’s cemeteries, which will hold about 100 vehicles and be used by those visiting buried family members.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter