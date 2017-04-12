Scanderbeg square, 70% of work has finished, the square will open by June

Scanderbeg Square will be open for Tirana’s citizens in June of this year.

Director for the project development told an Ora News journalist that 70% of the work has already been finished and that now the Square is being readied for the installment of 140 fountains.

The company’s workers are installing the needed water pumps for the 140 fountains.

50% of the Square’s surface will have green areas, including 11 grass areas and a variety of trees and plants from all around Albania.

The current green area will maintain the preexisting shape but there will be more green areas and benches for citizens to rest.

The square will soon be open, not only to the public, but to the political parties as well. The Socialist Party has announced it will hold a meeting with its structures on Thursday on the green area of Scanderbeg Square.

