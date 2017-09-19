Road accidents, INSTAT: 215 happened only in August, 8.6% more than last year

The National Institute of Statistics has publicized its report on the number of road accidents.

Based on the data, 215 road accidents occurred during August this year, marking an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period a year ago.

The reported data shows that 292 people were injured in road accidents so far this year, 2 more than this time last year.

The highest number of road accidents was caused by people belonging to the 25-35 year old group age.

INSTAT data show that the main cause of road accidents is careless behavior by drivers.

The data shows that the number of people injured in road accidents has increased by 2.1%.

The increase of road accidents during summer time is connected to the heavy traffic created in the main road axes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced the start of an operation to remove commercial units from national road axes, which are considered to be a source of accidents.

The initiative also includes the removal of commercials that have are unrelated and interfere with road signs.

