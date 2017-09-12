Relations with Greece, Greek media comment on the Prime Minister’s statement

Greek media have commented on the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament, especially on the statements made about Albania’s relations with Greece.

Most of the Greek media posted parts of the Prime Minister’s speech, without making any comment.

One newspaper summarized by citing:

“Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama considers Greece to be the only neighbor country with which Albania has bilateral problems”.

The newspaper added that the Albanian Prime Minister wants reciprocal relations, mutual respect and strategic co-operation with Greece.

“We want reciprocal friendship with Greece and co-operation” – writes another Greek newspaper, adding that the Albanian Prime Minister promised that the Albanian government’s interest in the Greek minority will be increasing.

Most of the media have highlighted the part of the speech where Prime Minister Rama expresses his confidence that the future will bring the desirable solutions for both parties through real dialogue, and that the relations will be taken to another level of friendship, respect and strategic co-operation.

Only a few media outlets, mostly known for their outspoken stances, have considered the Prime Minister’s statements to be provocative.

At this stage, there has been no official reaction to the Prime Minister’s statements from Athens.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter